Tide Pod Challenge: Teens risk death in crazy new social media trend to eat detergent tablets

A potentially deadly new trend is sweeping social media - and parents are being warned to be on the lookout.

Named the 'Tide Pod Challenge', the new trend sees teens filming themselves while they attempt to eat laundry detergent capsules, before challenging their friends to do the same.

The horrifying videos are sweeping the internet, but the trend risks potentially fatal consequences because the detergents are filled with various extremely toxic cleaning agents.

Multiple videos have been uploaded to YouTube of people taking part in the challenge.

One video shows a popular YouTuber taking on the challenge. He says: "I didn’t think you could eat them but they look so tasty,” before putting the detergent pod into his mouth.

Once he bites into it, the pod oozes detergent, and he immediately attempts to spit it out.

Tide laundry detergent pods contain ethanol, polymers, and hydrogen peroxide - all of which are extremely toxic if consumed.

Regarding the challenge, Procter and Gamble issued the statement: “Our laundry packs are a highly concentrated detergent meant to clean clothes and they’re used safely in millions of households every day.

“They should be only used to clean clothes and kept up, closed and away from children.

“They should not be played with, whatever the circumstance is, even if it is meant as a joke.”

DO NOT try to eat them yourself...