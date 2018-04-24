Time is running out to enter the Wakefield Business Awards

Have your say

The deadline to enter the Wakefield Business Awards is now May 4.

Make sure you don't miss your chance to get involved - enter your nomination at www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/businessawards.

Two new sponsors have joined the ranks of this year’s Wakefield Business Awards.

Wakefield Bondholders and Engie, which works with Wakefield Council, are the latest firms to get behind the district and celebrate the best of our region’s entrepreneurial expertise.

Melissa Armitage, manager of Wakefield Bondholders, said: “The awards are a district-wide celebration that recognise success and hard work.

“Our local businesses are achieving great things, we hear and see examples every day, so let’s all shout louder and showcase these accomplishments.”

To take advantage of one of our sponsorship packages contact our senior business manager Tracey Ball on 07803 506167 or tracey.ball@jpress.co.uk.

Lucy Grice, marketing manager at Trinity Walk, one of the first companies to sign up, said: “The awards do two very important things. They bring the whole of Wakefield together to celebrate the city and encourage us join to forces.

“They also provide a way of encouraging businesses to excel and it’s vital that we all do that to stay ahead of the pack.

“For us, customer service is particularly important as shopping is becoming more about the experience.

“Customer service is at the heart of that – it makes people feel valued, it encourages repeat visits and it’s what we all want as customers.

“We’re proud to say our team and stores work hard to achieve that, so it made sense for use to back this category. Wakefield has a lot to be proud about and we need to shout about the city so others come to hear to visit, spend and live.

“Awards give us a chance to create some noise and Wakefield has plenty to shout about.

“Get involved and together we can demonstrate why we are world-class and why our district is a great place to live, invest and visit.”

The awards have also received sponsorship from HSBC, Haribo, Leeds Beckett University and Wakefield Council.

BBC Look North presenter Harry Gration will host the ceremony, which will be held at Unity Works on Thursday June 21.

A recent study ranked Wakefield the 10th fastest growing economy in the UK and figures showed it is worth a total of £6.5bn.

The awards up for grabs....

l New Business of the Year award, sponsored by Haribo

l International Business of the Year, sponsored by HSBC,

l Restaurant of the Year

l For the Bar of the Year

l Customer Service Award

l Employee of the Year Award

l Small to Medium Sized Business of the Year

l Entrepreneur of the Year, sponsored by Leeds Beckett,

l Business of the Year, sponsored by Wakefield Council

l Business Person of the Year, sponsored by Engie

l Independent Retailer Award

l Lifetime Achievement Award and People’s Choice will also be presented on the night but not open to entries

