Time to enter the Yorkshire Property Awards

The search is on for entries to the north’ premier property celebration.

The Yorkshire Property Awards, run in aid of children’s charity Variety, will once again demonstrate the strength, depth and quality of the region’s property sector.

The Yorkshire Post is media partner for the event.

Held at Rudding Park Hotel on Thursday May 10, the awards are attended by 1,000 professionals from across the region and provide an excellent opportunity for networking and celebrating with fellow colleagues.

This year’s categories are; Office Deal of the Year, Industrial Deal of the Year, Investment Deal of the Year, Best Innovation Project, Yorkshire Export, The Game Changers, Rising Star and Property Personality.

The Game Changer awards highlight the crème de la crème of property achievements in Yorkshire and feature three awards that look at projects or deals which have had a material effect on the surrounding environment or on their local market, which are widely recognised as worthy of praise and which show excellence in conception, design and execution. The projects need not have been concluded – they may be at the early stages of what might be a significant timescale for delivery.

Award criteria can be found on the Yorkshire Property Awards website at www.yorkshirepropertyawards.co.uk. Closing date for entries is March 5.

Mark Casci, business editor of The Yorkshire Post, said: “These awards celebrate the best of our region’s world class property sector as well as raising much-needed funds for the magnificent charity that is Variety.

“We at The Yorkshire Post are proud to be part of the journey.”