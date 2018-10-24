‘Tis the season to snap up the best beauty advent calendars

These covetable beauty advent calendars are landing in-store and online. Beauty editor Stephanie Smith picks out the top five to grab quickly.
The beauty advent calendar has become an object of desire in recent years, so much so that the dates of the drops are big news for those who truly cherish their favourite cosmetics and skincare brands.
With two months to go until Christmas Day, this week sees the launch of the most desirable beauty advent calendars on the market. Gorgeously packaged with 24 boxes or windows, which open to reveal a daily delight throughout December - perhaps a fragrance, a candle, an eye cream, a mini lipstick and who knows what other treasures to discover - these are the true beauy addict’s dream gift (and how clever of the brands and department stores to have created such lust-worthy gifts that need to be given at the start of December, as well as at the end - like having two Christmases).
However, you have to be quick if you want one of these exquisite creations, because they will be snapped up eagerly by those who want give themselves – or a lucky loved one – a pre-Christmas bargain treat.