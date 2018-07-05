Titchmarsh needs two knee ops after a lifetime of bending down to his plants

The TV gardener Alan Titchmarsh has said his years of bending down to tend to plants has necessitated surgery on his knee.

The former host of the BBC’s Ground Force, said he had undergone operations on both knees and now felt like a “spring chicken”.

The 69-year-old, who is from Ilkley, said: “I have had what is known as knee arthroscopy on both my knees and my surgeon did it to investigate the reason for my knee pain.

“While he was doing it he removed all my damaged tissue and cartilage – I had it all cleared out and they feel so much better.

“I’ve got bad knees as a result of a lot of kneeling over the years from gardening and it has got a bit frayed in there but I am a spring chicken again now.”

Earlier this year Mr Titchmarsh, who is also vice president of the Royal Horticultural Society, said parents were doing their children a disservice by not allowing them to get dirty.

He said the obsession with antiseptic wipes was stopping young people from developing antibodies.

Advising more time in the fresh air and less looking at phones and games consoles, he said: “Don’t force them into gardening, but for God’s sake connect them with the outdoors, get them away from these (screens) for a few hours.”