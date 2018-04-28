Toddler Alfie Evans dies

The parents of Alfie Evans have said they are "heartbroken" after their son died on Saturday morning

The 23-month-old, who was being treated at Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool died at 2.30am, Kate James and Thomas Evans said on Facebook.

The youngster was at the centre of a legal battle over his treatment that touched hearts around the world.

The post on said: "Our baby boy grew his wings tonight at 2:30 am. We are heart broken. Thankyou everyone for all your support."

