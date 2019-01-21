Tom Bell murder: Detectives still seek dashcam footage following fatal shooting at Doncaster pub

Have your say

Detectives investigating a fatal shooting at a Doncaster pub are still appealing for dashcam footage from motorists in the area on the night of the killing.

Tom Bell, aged 21, was shot dead at the Maple Tree pub in Balby on Thursday night.

A gun was fired through the windows of the family pub and Tom was shot in his chest and abdomen.

He received emergency first aid at the scene and was taken to hospital but medics were unable to save him and he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The shooting is being treated as a targeted attack and a 29-year-old man remains in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder over the weekend.

A 21-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender was released under investigation after questioning

Motorists in the area on the night of the attack are being urged to contact the police if they have dashcams in their vehicles.

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number of 796 of January 17.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.