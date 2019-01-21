Tom Bell murder: Police probe into fatal shooting of Doncaster boxer continues

A police probe into the fatal shooting of a Doncaster boxer in a family pub is continuing today.

Tom Bell, aged 21, was shot dead at the Maple Tree pub on the Woodfield Plantation estate in Balby last Thursday night.

He was given emergency first aid at the scene before being rushed to hospital but could not be saved.

South Yorkshire Police said Tom died of shotgun wounds to his chest and abdomen.

Last night a 29-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remained in police custody.

In a statement issued yesterday, Tom’s family said: “We want to ask any witnesses or anyone with information to contact the police and help with their enquiries – it’s so important that we get justice for Tom and the police are able to find out who is responsible for the death of our son.”

A 21-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender was interviewed over the weekend before being released under investigation.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number of 796 January 17.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.