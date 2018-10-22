Tom Zanetti is bringing two HUGE Halloween parties to Leeds

Have your say

Superstar DJ Tom Zanetti is bringing two monster Halloween parties to Leeds this weekend.

Proving that Halloween isn't just for kids Tom Zanetti's party company Sleepin is Cheatin will host two mega parties in Leeds on Saturday October 27.

First up is the Heaven and Hell Masquerade ball at Aspire.

Following a multi-million pound refurbishment Aspire on Infirmary Street in the city is one of the UKs most opulent venues, organisers say.

The ball is set to be hosted by Tom Zanetti while DJ Russke will entertain the crowds.

The second big party is the Izombiefest at Club Mission in Leeds.

Tom Zanetti. PR pic.

Tickets are nearly sold out for the all-nighter which kicks off at 11pm and runs until 8am.

Tom Zanetti and K.O. Kane are among eight acts playing across four rooms at the venue where fancy dress is encouraged.

The parties will be something of a homecoming for Belle Isle lad Tom Zanetti after a whirlwind summer which has seen him hit the decks in Ibiza and Magaluf where he was pictured with his new girlfriend, Love Island's Hayley Hughes.

How do I get tickets?

Tickets for the Heaven and Hell masquerade party are available from Skiddle and cost £28 or £66.50 for super-VIP tickets.

Izombiefest tickets are available from Skiddle and cost £28, though be warned they've nearly sold out!.