Tommy Robinson appointed as Ukip's grooming gang adviser and Nigel Farage is appalled

Tommy Robinson has been appointed as Ukip’s grooming gang and prison reform adviser, leading to a rift in the party.

Former Ukip leader Nigel Farage has called for current leader Gerard Batten to be ousted from the party over the decision and said that involving Robinson in the party will drag Ukip in a “shameful” direction.

Tommy Robinson has been appointed as an adviser to Ukip leader Gerard Batten

Robinson - real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon has been appointed as an adviser on rape gangs and prison reform to Ukip leader Gerard Batten.

Mr Batten said the English Defence League founder had "great knowledge" about the subjects.

Robinson was jailed for 13 months for contempt of court in relation to his activities filming people involved in a grooming case.

The sentence was later quashed and the case has been referred to the Attorney General.

Nigel Farage has called for Gerard Batten to be ousted from Ukip over the appointment of Tommy Robinson as grooming gang adviser

Mr Batten said: "I have appointed Tommy Robinson to be a personal special adviser on two subjects which he has great knowledge.

"It is not necessary for him to be a party member in order to assist me in this role.

"I am looking forward to working with him."

Robinson has had a series of run-ins with the law.

Read more: Why Tommy Robinson was jailed over Facebook rant outside Leeds Crown Court

Years before he founded the EDL in 2009, Robinson was convicted of an assault, reportedly on an off-duty police officer.

Robinson was also imprisoned in 2013 for using someone else's passport to travel to the US.

Other convictions include drugs and public order offences and he was jailed in 2014 for 18 months for mortgage fraud.

He said that "going to prison was the best thing that ever happened to me" after the passport conviction.

Former Ukip leader Nigel Farage has said he is "appalled" that Tommy Robinson has been appointed an adviser to the current party head Gerard Batten.

Read more: Far right activist Tommy Robinson returns to Old Bailey for court hearing

Mr Farage told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "Well, I'm appalled. The NEC of the party voted overwhelmingly last week not to have a ballot of members to let the man, potentially, join the party.

"But Gerard Batten has got this, sort of, fixation with Tommy Robinson and discussing Islam, and dragging Ukip into a direction of effectively being a, sort of, street activist party."

Mr Farage added: "It goes against all the things I did as leader to say we will talk about immigration, we will talk about the extreme forms of Islam. But, we will do it as a non-racist, non-sectarian party.

"This blows a hole in all of that."

Asked if the appointment was the end of Ukip, Mr Farage said: "Well, I haven't given up yet.

"I will be writing to the National Executive Committee of the party today and urging that we have a vote of no confidence in Gerard Batten as leader. That we get rid of him.

"We can have one last go at getting rid of somebody who as leader is dragging us in a shameful direction."

Read more: Why what Tommy Robinson did was put Tommy first