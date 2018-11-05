Tommy Robinson freed from bail at the Old Bailey

English Defence League founder Tommy Robinson has been formally released from bail.

Judge Nicholas Hilliard QC announced that the campaigner - real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon - was no longer subject to any bail conditions after referring his contempt of court case to the Attorney General.

In a brief hearing at the Old Bailey, the judge said: "This is simply to indicate in open court that now the matter has been referred to the Attorney General, Mr Yaxley-Lennon is no longer on bail to this court.

"As there is no bail, there are no bail conditions."

Neither Robinson nor his lawyer were required to attend the brief hearing.

The former English Defence League (EDL) leader was freed from prison in August after three leading judges quashed a contempt of court finding made at Leeds Crown Court.

Tommy Robinson put himself first NOT the victims

Last month, Robinson was ushered into court amid a large police presence as supporters, holding Union and St George's flags, chanted his name, while photographers and camera operators jostled for position.

The Judge at the Old Bailey passed the case up to the Attorney General who will now deal with the case.

The matter related to the 35-year-old filming people in a criminal trial in Leeds and broadcasting the footage on social media.

Why Tommy Robinson was jailed over Facebook rant outside Leeds Crown Court

