'Too posh for Scarborough' glamping site refused permission

Benchmark Leisure, the developer of the North Bay waterpark has been refused planning permission to build a glamping site comprising nine tents, a reception building and footpaths on land to the east of Alpamare.

Thirty residents had objected to the plans, which are the latest stage in the North Bay development.

The site of the tents

The majority of them live in Green Howards Drive, Guards Court and Grenadier Court, which now border the waterpark site. Reasons for objection included that the town was not the place for this type of accommodation, with one objector writing “‘Posh camping’ not suitable for Scarborough”.

However, councillors on the planning committee today went even further in their disgust.

Cllr Eric Broadbent called it "a hillbilly village" and Cllr Colin Haddington said the tents were "atrocious, ugly things".

The committee also took issue with the 'tent' description.

"Let's be honest, they are canvas bungalows," added Cllr David Chance.

Scarborough Council’s planning and development committee had been recommended to approve the plans at today's meeting.

The report stated: "The proposed development as submitted is in principle acceptable, but there are certain aspects where additional details need to be agreed and implemented.”

If approved, 54 extra car parking spaces would have been created.