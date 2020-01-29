Top 10 beauty travel sets to take on a cruise or winter sun holiday getaway
Dear Style Clinic, I have a two-week cruise holiday coming up and need advice on skincare and make-up products so I don’t overpack. Stephanie Smith has this advice.
Gorgeous travel beauty sets are all part of the holiday experience for me and I love arranging them on my holiday dressing table or bathroom shelf. Most important is beauty sleep, because it can be hard to get a full eight hours in an unfamilar room or cabin. For anyone concerned about sleeping anywhere on holiday, I recommend Neom Organics Perfect Night’s Sleep On the Go Collection, to turn your cabin into a spa-like haven. For skincare, Elemis has some great Discovery Kits, and for make-up, go to a Charlotte Tilbury counter (try Harvey Nichols Leeds), try out one of the 10 signature looks and buy the set, typically containing eye palette, eye liner, mascara, lip liner, lipstick, blusher and gloss, in a lovely make-up bag. More beauty travel set recommendations here:
1. Charlotte Tilbury The Golden Goddess Look, 165 at Charlotte Tilbury, Harvey Nichols and Space NK
Charlotte Tilbury The Golden Goddess includes a Luxury Palette in The Golden Goddess, Classic Eyeliner in Sophia, Full Fat Lashes Mascara in Glossy Black, Lip Cheat Lip Liner in Pillow Talk, K.I.S.S.I.N.G Lipstick in Stoned Rose, Cheek to Chic Blusher in Ecstasy and Lip Lustre Lip Gloss in Ibiza Nights. It's 165 at Charlotte Tilbury, Harvey Nichols and Space NK.
2. Neom Organics Perfect Night's Sleep On the Go Collection, 26 at Neom's Victoria Gate Leeds store or at NeomOrganics.com
Neom Organics Perfect Night's Sleep On the Go Collection, with 25ml Perfect Nights Sleep Body Oil, 5ml Perfect Nights Sleep Face Oil, 5ml Perfect Nights Sleep Pillow Mist and 10ml Nourish, Breathe and Sleep Hand Balm, with NEOM Tranquillity scent. 26 at Neom's Victoria Gate Leeds store or at NeomOrganics.com.