Top 10 Christmas stocking fillers for beauty lovers
From perfume to pampering treats, make-up and special Christmas sets, these are our best beauty gift suggestions on the high street right now.
Stuck for last minute gifts or don't feel you've bought enough for that loved-one who, let's face it, has come to expect a stocking (make that a pillow case) stuffed and overflowing with luxurious must-have beauty gifts? Here are some easy, failsafe offerings guaranteed to delight on Christmas morning ...
1. Bobbi Brown In A Flash Eyeshadow Palette
Bobbi Brown In A Flash Eyeshadow Palette, 49.50 at the Bobbi Brown store in Harrogate and at John Lewis, House of Fraser and Debenhams