Bobbi Brown Eye Palette

Top 10 Christmas stocking fillers for beauty lovers

From perfume to pampering treats, make-up and special Christmas sets, these are our best beauty gift suggestions on the high street right now.

Stuck for last minute gifts or don't feel you've bought enough for that loved-one who, let's face it, has come to expect a stocking (make that a pillow case) stuffed and overflowing with luxurious must-have beauty gifts? Here are some easy, failsafe offerings guaranteed to delight on Christmas morning ...

Bobbi Brown In A Flash Eyeshadow Palette, 49.50 at the Bobbi Brown store in Harrogate and at John Lewis, House of Fraser and Debenhams

1. Bobbi Brown In A Flash Eyeshadow Palette

Bobbi Brown In A Flash Eyeshadow Palette, 49.50 at the Bobbi Brown store in Harrogate and at John Lewis, House of Fraser and Debenhams
Bobbi Brown
other
Buy a Photo
Huda Beauty Throwback Lip Kit, 28 at Harvey Nichols

2. Huda Beauty Throwback Lip Kit

Huda Beauty Throwback Lip Kit, 28 at Harvey Nichols
Stephanie Smith
other
Buy a Photo
Jo Malone London Orange Bitters Cologne 100ml, 98 at Jo Malone stores at Victoria Leeds, Harrogate and York and at House of Fraser Meadowhall

3. Jo Malone Orange Bitters Cologne

Jo Malone London Orange Bitters Cologne 100ml, 98 at Jo Malone stores at Victoria Leeds, Harrogate and York and at House of Fraser Meadowhall
JML
other
Buy a Photo
Neom Organics Beauty Sleep in a Box, 28, at Neom Organics at Victoria Gate Leeds and at John Lewis

4. Neom Organics Beauty Sleep in a Box

Neom Organics Beauty Sleep in a Box, 28, at Neom Organics at Victoria Gate Leeds and at John Lewis
Neom
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3