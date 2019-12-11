Top 10 Christmas stocking fillers for beauty lovers

Stuck for last minute gifts or don't feel you've bought enough for that loved-one who, let's face it, has come to expect a stocking (make that a pillow case) stuffed and overflowing with luxurious must-have beauty gifts? Here are some easy, failsafe offerings guaranteed to delight on Christmas morning ...

1. Bobbi Brown In A Flash Eyeshadow Palette Bobbi Brown In A Flash Eyeshadow Palette, 49.50 at the Bobbi Brown store in Harrogate and at John Lewis, House of Fraser and Debenhams

2. Huda Beauty Throwback Lip Kit Huda Beauty Throwback Lip Kit, 28 at Harvey Nichols

3. Jo Malone Orange Bitters Cologne Jo Malone London Orange Bitters Cologne 100ml, 98 at Jo Malone stores at Victoria Leeds, Harrogate and York and at House of Fraser Meadowhall

4. Neom Organics Beauty Sleep in a Box Neom Organics Beauty Sleep in a Box, 28, at Neom Organics at Victoria Gate Leeds and at John Lewis

