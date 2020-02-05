Top 10 classic perfumes to show eternal love on Valentine's Day

Dear Style Clinic, I want to give my partner a fragrance for Valentine's Day but I don't know where to start. I don't want to give a scent she hates. What do you suggest?

Look to the classics, beautiful fragrances that have stood the test of time and continue to work their magic and charm, always adding class to every dressing table - these lovely antique scent bottles will be auctioned at Tennants in Leyburn this Saturday, February 8. Every fragrance has a story to tell. Chanel No 5 would be top of my list, with its distinctive but wearable accords of jasmine, vanilla and woody notes, appropriate for any time of day - and worn to bed by Marilyn Monroe. It was created in 1921 by Ernest Beaux, after Chanel declared women didn't have to smell of roses. She chose the fifth sample he gave her. Givenchy's L'Interdit (means forbidden) is a passionate choice and Givenchy has just launched its beauty range at Boots Meadowhall and Boots.com. For something after-dark, Shalimar by Guerlain is a spicy oriental launched in 1925, named after the gardens created for Mumtaz Mahal, of Taj Mahal fame. A great fail-safe is Miss Dior, launched in 1947 with Dior's ultra-feminine New Look. It's a spicy floral chypre and epitomises luxury in a bottle. Happy choosing. Here are some more classic fragrances to consider:

