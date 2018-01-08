Top 10 crime hotspots in Leeds revealed: How does your area compare?

The 10 areas in Leeds with the most reported crimes have been revealed.
A Freedom of Information Act request submitted to West Yorkshire Police by the Yorkshire Evening Post has revealed the 10 policing wards with the most reports of crimes between April 1 2016 and March 31 2017, the most recent full year of figures available.
'Policing wards' refer to the way the force manages each area, dividing Leeds up into zones for policing.
The top ward was City and Hunslet ward A with 12,533 reported crimes (the city centre/Hunslet area is split into two, with City and Hunslet ward B also featuring in the full stats).
Next was Gipton and Harehills with 5,009, followed by Armley and then Beeston.
IN FULL: Top 10 Areas in Leeds for crime reports (descending from highest down)
City and Hunslet ward A - 12,533
Gipton and Harehills Ward - 5,009
Armley - 4,806
Beeston and Holbeck - 4334
Killingbeck & Seacroft - 4,149
City and Hunslet ward B - 3,719
Burmantofts and Richmond Hill - 3,561
Middleton Park Ward - 3,249
Hyde Park and Woodhouse - 2,991
Farnley and Wortley Ward - 2,509
ALL WARDS
2016-17 Wards breakdown (alphabetical order)
Adel & Wharfedale - 740
Alwoodley - 1,235
Ardsley & Robin Hood - 1,198
Armley - 4,806
Beeston and Holbeck - 4334
Bramley and Stanningley - 2,423
Burmantofts and Richmond Hill - 3,561
Caverley & Farsley - 1,684
Chapel Allerton - 2,593
City and Hunslet ward A - 12,533
City and Hunslet ward B - 3,719
Cross Gates and Whinmoor - 2,066
Farnley and Wortley Ward - 2,509
Garforth & Swillington - 923
Gipton and Harehills Ward - 5,009
Guiseley & Rawdon ward - 1,285
Harewood - 669
Headingley - 1,611
Horsforth - 1,235
Hyde Park and Woodhouse - 2,991
Killingbeck & Seacroft - 4,149
Kippax & Methley - 1,011
Kirkstall - 2,800
Middleton Park Ward - 3,249
Moortown Ward - 1,534
Morley North Ward - 1.966
Morley South Ward - 2,106
Otley and Yeadon ward - 1,310
Pudsey Ward - 1,633
Rothwell Ward - 1,372
Roundhay Ward - 1,891
Temple Newsam ward - 2,017
Weetwood Ward - 1,474
Wetherby ward - 1,366