Top 10 crime hotspots in Leeds revealed: How does your area compare?

The 10 areas in Leeds with the most reported crimes have been revealed.

A Freedom of Information Act request submitted to West Yorkshire Police by the Yorkshire Evening Post has revealed the 10 policing wards with the most reports of crimes between April 1 2016 and March 31 2017, the most recent full year of figures available.

Burglary was among the crimes reported

'Policing wards' refer to the way the force manages each area, dividing Leeds up into zones for policing.

The top ward was City and Hunslet ward A with 12,533 reported crimes (the city centre/Hunslet area is split into two, with City and Hunslet ward B also featuring in the full stats).

Next was Gipton and Harehills with 5,009, followed by Armley and then Beeston.

IN FULL: Top 10 Areas in Leeds for crime reports (descending from highest down)

Police at the scene of a stabbing on Briggate in September 2017

City and Hunslet ward A - 12,533

Gipton and Harehills Ward - 5,009

Armley - 4,806

Beeston and Holbeck - 4334

Killingbeck & Seacroft - 4,149

City and Hunslet ward B - 3,719

Burmantofts and Richmond Hill - 3,561

Middleton Park Ward - 3,249

Hyde Park and Woodhouse - 2,991

Farnley and Wortley Ward - 2,509

ALL WARDS

2016-17 Wards breakdown (alphabetical order)

Adel & Wharfedale - 740

Alwoodley - 1,235

Ardsley & Robin Hood - 1,198

Armley - 4,806

Beeston and Holbeck - 4334

Bramley and Stanningley - 2,423

Burmantofts and Richmond Hill - 3,561

Caverley & Farsley - 1,684

Chapel Allerton - 2,593

City and Hunslet ward A - 12,533

City and Hunslet ward B - 3,719

Cross Gates and Whinmoor - 2,066

Farnley and Wortley Ward - 2,509

Garforth & Swillington - 923

Gipton and Harehills Ward - 5,009

Guiseley & Rawdon ward - 1,285

Harewood - 669

Headingley - 1,611

Horsforth - 1,235

Hyde Park and Woodhouse - 2,991

Killingbeck & Seacroft - 4,149

Kippax & Methley - 1,011

Kirkstall - 2,800

Middleton Park Ward - 3,249

Moortown Ward - 1,534

Morley North Ward - 1.966

Morley South Ward - 2,106

Otley and Yeadon ward - 1,310

Pudsey Ward - 1,633

Rothwell Ward - 1,372

Roundhay Ward - 1,891

Temple Newsam ward - 2,017

Weetwood Ward - 1,474

Wetherby ward - 1,366