Top 10 things to do in and around Sheffield over the May bank holiday according to TripAdvisor

The May bank holiday is shortly upon us and with this comes the search for fun activities to fill the three-day weekend with.

There are a wide variety of places in and around Sheffield which offer fun for all the family, ranging from tranquil nature walks to adrenaline-filled activities, making sure your family make the most out of the extended weekend.

Wentworth Woodhouse is a Grade I listed country house located in the village of Wentworth, Rotherham in South Yorkshire.

Holly Hagg Farm, Sheffield

Rated on TripAdvisor as one of the top activities to do in Sheffield, Holly Hagg Farm provides fun for all the family.

It offers regular guided alpaca treks amidst woodland in Sheffield's Rivelin Valley and monthly family friendly events which allow you to meet and feed the alpacas, go pond dipping and explore the 3 acre food growing garden and meadows.

For more information click here.



Rivelin Valley Nature Trail, Sheffield

This beautiful natural nature park offers the perfect escape away from the city and the chance to take in some of Sheffield’s natural beauty.

It also has parks for children, toilets, cafes and parking, so this little piece of tranquility is a great place to visit and is on a short drive away from the city.

For more information click here.



Yorkshire Wildlife Park, Doncaster

This splendid walk-through wildlife park is situated just outside Doncaster, South Yorkshire.

Here you can come in close proximity of some of the world's most spectacular and at risk species, including Polar Bears, Black Rhino, Lions, Tigers and Giraffes.

With around 400 other animals and 70 different species, this is a great day out with all the family.

For more information click here.



Wentworth Woodhouse

Wentworth Woodhouse is a Grade I listed country house located in the village of Wentworth, Rotherham in South Yorkshire.

It is currently owned by the Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust and allows visitors to explore both inside the house and the splendid grounds which surround it.

They also offer a range of different tours with knowledgeable guides, allowing you to explore and learn all about the rich history of this house and its former residents.

For more information click here.



Our Cow Molly Dairy Farm & Ice Cream Shop

Located in the small village of Dungworth, Sheffield, this working dairy farm supplies Sheffield with milk which is delivered the same morning that it is milked from the cows.

This farm is open to the public and allows them to visit the animals for free and also offers free parking.

The farm is also the home of their Our Cow Molly ice cream which is made on the farm using only the farm’s milk & cream and comes in a deluxe range of flavours which keeps customers coming back for more.

For more information click here.



Tropical Butterfly House, Wildlife & Falconry Centre, Sheffield

Tropical Butterfly House, Wildlife & Falconry Centre offers visitors the opportunity to encounter the exotic and enjoy a wild family day out in South Yorkshire.

You will come in close proximity with lemurs, meerkats, owls, otters, snakes, lizards and a wild array of other intriguing animals. This animal centre is a great place to go with all the family over the bank holiday weekend.

For more information click here.



Sheffield Botanical Gardens

Designed by Robert Marnock and first opened in 1836, these Botanical Gardens are located just off of Ecclesall Road in Sheffield and boasts 5,000 species of plants in 19 acres of land.

These gardens provide a great place to explore somewhere new, take in the scenery and are also a great place to have a day out with the family and relax with a picnic.

For more information click here.



Graves Park Animal Farm, Sheffield

Graves Park is a large parkland area located in the South of Sheffield, between the districts of Norton, Woodseats and Meadowhead.

This park features a petting zoo where you can feed animals such as rabbits, baby goats and lambs.

It also offers nice walks around the park with easy access for those in wheelchairs and pushchairs and has a good sized play area for the children, making this a great place for a day out with all the family.

For more information click here.



Cannon Hall Museum and Farm

Cannon Hall is a country house museum set in 70 acres of historic parkland and beautiful landscaped gardens and located between the villages of Cawthorne and High Hoyland, just 5 miles west of Barnsley, South Yorkshire.

This country house is Cannon Hall also has a farm where you can pet and feed the animals and a farm shop selling fresh produce, making it the perfect place to go for a family day out.

For more information click here.



Will4Adventure, Sheffield

This adrenaline-filled activity is suitable for the complete novice to the budding mountaineer and provide adventures, activities and courses for not only individuals, but groups and families too.

Located on Spring Hill in Sheffield, Will4Adventure offer guided walks, rock climbing, fear of heights courses, navigation skills, abseiling, hill walking, free walking weekends and outdoor first aid training.

For more information click here.

