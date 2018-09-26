Top 10 worst areas for missed bin collections in Leeds - how does your neighbourhood compare?

Have your say

More than 58,000 individual missed bin collections have been reported to Leeds City Council between June 2015 to August 2018, new figures reveal - how does your area compare?

The statistics also show a disparity between council wards across the city when it comes to waste disposal.

-> What the council said: 58,000 missed bin collections in Leeds from June 2015

Residents in Morley North (3,930 missed collections), would be five times more likely to have had a missed bin collection in the last three years than those who live in the Guiseley and Rawdon ward (713 missed collections).

The top 10 worst areas in Leeds for missed bin collections - total missed collections between June 2015 and August 2018, per ward

1. Morley North - 3,930 missed collections

2. Morley South - 3,084

3. Chapel Allerton - 3,064

4. Roundhay - 2,652

5. Killingbeck and Seacroft - 2,482

6. Gipton and Harehills - 2,349

7. Headingley and Hyde Parl- 1,629

8. Middleton Park - 2,159

9. Armley 2,030

10. Kirkstall 1,995

How does your area compare?

Here is the rest of the list:

Burmantofts and Richmond Hill – 1,815;

Moortown – 1,791;

Harewood – 1,668;

Temple Newsam – 1,667;

Wetherby – 1,629;

Kippax and Methley – 1,603;

Cross Gates and Whinmoor – 1,493;

Ardsley and Robin Hood – 1,484;

Beeston and Holbeck – 1,477;

Hunslet and Riverside – 1,407;

Alwoodley – 1,391;

Rothwell – 1,356;

Pudsey – 1,344;

Weetwood – 1,250;

Calverley and Farsley – 1,243;

Bramley and Stanningley – 1,178;

Little London and Woodhouse – 1,120;

Horsforth – 1,109;

Garforth and Swillington – 1,094;

Adel and Wharfedale – 884;

Otley and Yeadon – 764;

Guiseley and Rawdon – 713.



