Top 8 autumn fashion must-haves - plus video of the stars and collections previewed on the Great Yorkshire Show 2019 catwalk

As the new season collections make their way in store, Stephanie Smith suggests eight key pieces to create a capsule wardrobe for the perfect autumn short break. Plus see the AW19 collections as previewed on the Great Yorkshire Show catwalk.

There’s nothing quite like the impending approach of the “season of mists” to crystallise the mind and encourage a broom-sweeping approach to fashion. It’s time to put away childish things – that is, skimpy summer clothes no longer appropriate for the time of year, the temperature or the increasingly wet and breezy weather conditions, although there are, I note at time of writing, an alarming number of men (in particular but not exclusively) still wearing cargo shorts and cut-offs to the supermarket, for all the world as if it’s a balmy July weekend afternoon.

1. THE LEATHER TROUSERS'Don't be scared. The new AW19 leather (and leather look) trousers are looser, more supple and easy and more relaxed than the skin-tight fetishistic incarnations of the past. Wear them athleisure-style with flats and knits, or dress up with heeled ankle boots and a white shirt or tie-neck blouse.'Merino knit, �80; leather joggers, �455; bean bag, �945. All at Celtic & Co

They look out of time and place, and sorts, but perhaps their clinging on is not so hard to understand. It was a wonderful summer and it’s hard to say goodbye.

READ MORE: See video of the M&S autumn press show



However, the goodbye process can be made much more palatable by planning an autumn break, but preferably one within the UK rather than somewhere still warm – being plunged into chilly climes on touch-down at Leeds-Bradford Airport only revives and prolongs the agony of sun grief.

Plus, planning a UK short break at this time of year provides an ideal opportunity to take stock of your existing autumn/winter wardrobe, work out what’s missing, and invest in some updates. Then you can showcase and trial them on your break, as two or three days of dining, shopping, sight-seeing, bar-hopping and sleeping provide a microcosm of all the finer aspects of normal life back at home.

2. THE STATEMENT (YET VERSATILE) KNIT'This should be an eye-catching but wearable knit, relaxed but not overly chunky, something that will team with a prim skirt and leather trousers and jeans, can be thrown on over a floral leopard print dress and will fit easily and stylishly under a coat or cape. This yellow, slightly slouchy sweater, coming soon to Oasis, ticks all the boxes.

With that in mind, these are the eight key pieces to seek out for an easy and elegant transition into autumn, plus a video of the AW19 collections previewed at this year’s Great Yorkshire Show back in July, featuring John Lewis & Partners, Sandersons Department Store, Galijah, Jillian Welch of Harrogate, Leeds Arts University, Brook Taverner, Mary Benson, Christine Talbot, Ryan Sidebottom, Hannah Cockroft, Lizzie Jones, The Red Shepherdess and Peter Wright, in a fabulous catwalk show by Bernadette Gledhill with make-up by White Rose Colleges.

3. THE TAILORED CAPE: 'Instantly adds drama and polish to any look, from your dinner-at-eight dress to your favourite jeans. The swingy volume, side slits and collar of this style add a sophisticated edge. Makes going out always feel special. Principles formal cape, �69; Red Herring velvet top, �22; jeans, �16; J by Jasper Conran bag, �49; Faith boots, �49. All coming to Debenhams

4: THE FIT & FLARE COAT Look our for a great coat that will slip easilly into your wardrobe. This one is smart but with a utility boho edge, and a length and shape that works well over the season's midi and ankle-skinning hemlines, but will also look dramatically cool over shorter skirts and with jeans, trousers and leggings. Rosalie Fit & Flare Coat, �127.50, at Monsoon.

5. THE HIGH NECK BLOUSE: 'The new bourgeois attitude calls for a demure, ladylike blouse in a classy statement print to impart interest to a range of outfits from weekend jeans to dressed-up evening looks (pair with those leather trousers, add killer heels - job done). This snake-print blouse is �110, at Harrogate-based Pure Collection

6. THE PRIM SKIRT: 'There's a new theme for autumn, inspired by what is being termed the "Seventies-era bourgeois babe", charactised by silk blouses, sensible skirts and neat blazers. On normal women, it might look frumpy rather than Parisian, but a neat and flattering skirt with interest will help counter that. This semi-plated style is coming soon to Hobbs.

7. THE LEOPARD PRINT DRESS': If you don't already possess a perfect leopard-print dress, this is the season to invest. An elegant and simple wrap style is best, perhaps in a silk jersey or silk. Dress up with heels for night under your fit and flare coat, or style down for by wearing a sweater over, and add ankle or knee-high boots. This dress is �219 from Snooty Frox in Harrogate