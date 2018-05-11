Top architect honoured at the Yorkshire Property Awards 2018

The former group director of an influential architectural practice has been honoured at the Yorkshire Property Awards.

Bob Taylor, of Leeds-based DLA Design, was named Property Personality at the event held at Rudding Park in Harrogate.

Taylor, who picked up his award in front of a 1,000-strong audience, retired in December after more than 30 years masterplanning, designing and implementing projects in Yorkshire and around the world.

The awards, which this year marked their 21st anniversary, celebrated the best commercial property deals and businesses in the region, and raised more than £220,000 for children’s charity Variety.

The Yorkshire Post is media partner for the event.

Other winners included Bruntwood’s Platform building in Leeds city centre, the Advanced Manufacturing Park in Rotherham, and Goole 36, one of Yorkshire’s largest and most high profile industrial/distribution sites, which were all named Game Changers.

The Game Changer award, which was introduced in 2017, considers projects or deals which have had a material effect on the surrounding environment or on the market.

Craig Burrow, Bruntwood director, said: “Expectations of how we would modernise this building were very high and this fantastic accolade reflects a truly dedicated team effort with all our partners making hugely successful contributions to ensure that we could deliver radical change.”

Henry Boot won the new Export award for the Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre and Gateway 36 in Barnsley was named Industrial Deal of the Year

The Best Innovation Project award went to Citu Developments for the Climate Innovation District in Leeds.

Network North Portfolio won the Investment Deal of the Year and the Office Deal of the Year went to the Burberry letting at 6 Queen Street in Leeds.

Lucy McDowell, of Lambert Smith Hampton, was named Rising Star.