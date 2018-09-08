Top cop praises officers who helped to keep public safe during Barnsley stabbing 

A top cop has praised the work of officers who detained, and kept members of the public safe from, a 28-year-old woman who stabbed a man during an incident in Barnsley town centre.

Earlier today, a 28-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following an altercation in Barnsley town centre that left a man with stab wounds.

The woman remains in police custody this evening, as she is ‘assessed from a mental health perspective’.

Speaking on Twitter this evening, Chief Inspector at Barnsley Police Station, Chris Foster, praised the police officers involved in the ongoing operation.

He said: “A brilliant effort from all our cops today, really proud of officers who detained the offender at scene and officers (on and off duty who volunteered to come in) who are standing scenes, ensuring public safety and helping to keep Barnsley safe.”