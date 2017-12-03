Top five: Places to see Santa across Yorkshire in the run up to Christmas

With advent calendars open and the countdown under way, here are the best places to see the man in the red suit in Yorkshire.

Castle Howard

Santa and his elves will be taking a break and meeting children at the new Boathouse Grotto. Book a time slot at the ticket office and jump on the Christmas Express. Enjoy elf entertainment while you wait. All children receive a gift from his workshop. Runs from Dec 2 - 23, castlehoward.co.uk

Keighley and Worth Valley Railway

Specially decorated coaches greet passengers who can board from Oxenhope, Haworth or Keighley Stations for a ten-mile return journey. Santa will visit every child on the train with presents. Adults are served mince pies and a seasonal drink. Runs weekend until Dec 24, kwvr.co.uk

City Cruises York

The Santa Experience starts at a secret grotto under Lendal Bridge. Mary Christmas then takes you aboard the cruise and distributes jingle bells before the arrival of Santa. Children’s tickets include face painting, refreshments and a personalised gift from Santa. Runs from Dec 2 - 22, citycruisesyork.com

National Coal Mining Museum

One of Santa’s more unusual grottos, this one is 140m underground. A great experience for any mini miners and there are after-school times available as well. The under-fives can also venture underground to meet Santa. All receive a gift and certificate. Runs until Dec 23.

Thorp Perrow Arboretum

Countdown the 12 days of Christmas on a stroll through the arboretum before arriving at Santa’s grotto in the woods. The elves will guide visitors to see a host of wonderful creatures. Meet Santa in his cabin, pet the donkeys and see the elves’ bedroom. Each child receives a gift. Runs until Dec 24.