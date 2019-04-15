Top ten tips: Guy Utley on digitising a company’s branding

Guy Utley, founder and co-director at Leeds-based Tall Agency, on digitising a company’s branding

1: Carefully select fonts and imagery. There are a multitude of screens and channels in which your customers could see your brand. This means it is essential to thoughtfully select typography that translates consistently across websites, billboards, phone screens and other mediums.

2: Don’t forget about the details.Your brand is represented and identified in more ways than a font style or colour palette, the smallest element such as a button or an icon also is a regular representation of your brand in an online environment.

3: Consider the load time. Interactive experiences and animations will be ignored unless they load quickly. You must ensure the correct file sizes are selected when developing and uploading content, as they must be suitable to be viewed with ease across different channels.

4: Build a brand site. This is the home of your brand. It gives direct access to the brand and all its guidelines, assets, user interface patterns, typography and icons needed to create different digital components.

5: Ensure employees are on board. Staff members are your biggest brand ambassadors, so it’s important to keep them in the loop on any digital transformation programs.

6: Adopt a digital approach to physical branding. Colour choices and layout guidelines should be created, primarily with digital in mind. By designing for digital by default and then retrofitting for print later, your brand will much better represent the reality of the modern world.

7: Be flexible and reactive. The digital landscape transforms much quicker than most can keep up with, but for those willing to embrace agility alongside the branding experiences they create, the return can be monumental.

8: Engage in two-way dialogues with customers. In order to present a consistent image that’s in line with your goals, it’s important to have a digital-first approach that takes advantage of digital openings to enhance the customer experience.

9: Digital prioritises targeted marketing in a way that traditional marketing doesn’t. Companies with a digital-first approach are able to segment email lists and personalise content to target different buyer behaviours.

10: A digital approach will consider how modern users like to view content. The way the customer is using and viewing content on social media has changed, and the future of video content is vertical.