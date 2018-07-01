Top tips for conserving water during heatwave

People are being advised to save water as the heatwave continues.

Here are some tips:

- Take a shower

The average bath uses 40 litres more water than a shower. It would also be helpful to cut the time you spend in the shower by a minute. If you really want to have a bath try filling the tub an inch less, saving five litres of water in the process.

- Do not water your lawn so much

Leaving your sprinkler on for an hour can use more water than a family of four would use in a day. If your lawn is turning brown the advice is not to fret, it will recover when it rains again.

- Think before watering your flowers

For watering your plants, and lawn, why not re-use the water you have already used to wash your fruit and vegetables or even to clean the dishes? There is also the option of emptying the children’s paddling pool water on to the flowers when the fun is over for the day.

- Avoid using a hosepipe to wash your car

Fill a bucket with water and grab your sponge, rather than using a pressure washer. Or maybe just give yourself a break for a week or two.

- Make sure the tap is off while brushing your teeth

For each minute you spend brushing your teeth you can save six litres of water just by turning off the tap. The same applies if you are having a shave or even washing your hands.

- Wait until your washing machine is full before turning it on

Settings for half a load use more than half the water and energy of a full load, so you are better off waiting.

- Only fill the kettle to the level you need

One cup of tea does not require a full kettle so try to remember not to automatically fill it each time.

- Scout out any leaks

Have a look around your home for any leaky pipes. Fixing them can save you money as well as water.

- Fill a jug full of water and keep it in the fridge

This gives you quick access to a cool drink, without having to run the tap and wait until the water is sufficiently cold.