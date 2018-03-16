Topman removes 'sick and offensive' t-shirt accused of mocking Hillsborough disaster from sale

Clothing firm Topman has removed a 'sick and offensive' t-shirt accused of mocking the victims of the Hillsborough disaster from sale.

Liverpool fans erupted in anger after the red and white t-shirt sporting the figure '96' and the wording 'karma' and 'what goes around comes back around' was spotted for sale for £20 on the chain's website.

The top was branded 'sick' and 'offensive' to the 96 Liverpool fans who died in a crush at Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough Stadium in 1989.

This morning the item appears to have been withdrawn from the website, with the message “Sorry your search didn’t match any products” appearing in its place.

The shirt has the slogan “KARMA” down the sleeve, while the back feature a large number 96 with an image of a rose going through it. Underneath is the phrase: “What goes around comes back around”.

There is no suggestion Topman deliberately made reference to the 96 victims of the Hillsborough disaster and some believe it to be a reference to a Bob Marley song, What Goes Around Comes Around, which was remastered and released in 1996.

Hillsborough campaign group Total Eclipse Of The S*n tweeted a link to the site, calling for Topman to “have some respect”.

The tweet said: “@Topman what are you playing at? How insensitive do you want to be? Are you totally ignorant?”

On Twitter, user @ryan3levis said: “It’s a Bob Marley song reference by the way. What Goes Around Comes Around was released in 1996 (remastered of his work done in the ‘60’s).

“That is on brand for Topman. It still should be addressed and the top should be recalled imo. But it isn’t an intentional slur.”