Torque HQ sold in £16m deal

Have your say

Property firm Citivale is strengthening its ties with a Bahrain-based investor after buying a logistics company’s headquarters in a £16.8m acquisition.

The joint venture with Investcorp acquired the 220,043 sq ft head office of Torque Logistics in Wortley Moor Road, Leeds, in a sale and leaseback deal.

Torque, which is an award-winning logistics specialist, has signed a new 15-year lease without breaks.

The net initial yield - the rent generated by a property expressed as a percentage of its valuation - is 6.6 per cent.

James Appleton-Metcalfe, managing director of York-based investor and asset manager Citivale, said: “This is an excellent off-market deal, which is a tremendous addition to our portfolio with Investcorp.

“The high-quality property will provide a secure and healthy income over the 15-year lease period.

“Torque is a well-respected and successful company and this deal benefits all parties.”

Roger Haworth, partner at Sheffield-based property consultancy CPP, who advised Citivale, said: “This is a great acquisition for Citivale and Investcorp as it provides long-dated income to an established tenant in a strong location in Leeds.”

Investcorp is currently expanding its real estate activities.

One of its first investments outside the US was a £40m property portfolio of seven industrial sites across the UK, including two in Yorkshire, from LC Industrial in 2017, where Citivale was retained as asset manager and joint venture partner.

Investcorp also acquired the M8 portfolio in Scotland with Citivale in Q4 2018.

The joint venture now has about £70m of industrial and logistics assets under management.

Citivale is often brought in by property owners to manage assets that are struggling or need time spending on them at a local level. The firm focuses on turning around struggling multi-let office and industrial assets, reducing void rates, building on rents and increasing property values.

Mr Appleton-Metcalfe said: “These are very exciting times for Citivale. The Investcorp partnership is a perfect match for both of us and enables us to source and acquire some excellent commercial property investment opportunities.”

Torque Logistics was founded in Bramley in 1991 and now has seven warehouses and more than 1,000 employees across the UK.

Torque has expanded beyond its Yorkshire heartland (Leeds, Bradford and Wakefield), to premises in Wigan and, even further afield, at Heathrow.

The company operates from ports and airports across the globe.

A spokesman said: “We’ve made substantial investments in technology across our business to ensure that in all aspects of our service we remain one step ahead of the ever-changing retail landscape, while allowing our customers to innovate and grow.

“By taking care of their supply chain – from ship to store to customer’s door – we enable the dynamic, fast-growing brands with whom we work to concentrate on doing what they do best: looking after and expanding their business.”

Dan Hodge, of Ryden, acted for Torque in the acquisition.