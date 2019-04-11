Tory leadership hopeful Liz Truss hints at HS2 rethink

Cabinet Minister and rumoured Tory leadership hopeful Liz Truss has raised questions over the future of the Government's flagship rail project, HS2.

In an interview with the Spectator, the Chief Secretary to the Treasury suggested that the £56bn scheme could be ditched as part of a sweeping Government review of all major investment projects.

Asked whether HS2 should be scrapped, she replied: “That’s a matter for the zero-based capital review that I’ll be looking at very intently.”

She added: “What really drives local economies is transport around counties. Transport into cities.

“That’s what makes a difference to why a business decides to locate somewhere. We have to be rigorous about what infrastructure is going to maximise opportunities for people.”