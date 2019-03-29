Tory MP forced to pull out as best man at friend’s wedding because of Brexit

Tory MP for Brigg and Goole, Andrew Percy, was forced to pull out of the wedding of a close friend at which he was the best man because of Brexit.

MPs were unexpectedly forced to stay in London today, rather than go back to their constituencies as they normally do on a Friday, in order to vote on Theresa May’s deal for a third time.

And as the latest Brexit debate got underway, it emerged that Mr Percy’s attendance in the Commons meant he had missed out on his friend’s nuptials.

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post, Mr Percy said: “These things happen in this job.”

He also revealed that Theresa May had intervened to smooth the situation on his behalf.

“The PM’s written the couple a very nice letter which I think they think is better than having me there anyway,” he said.