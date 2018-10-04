Tour de Yorkshire 2019: Harrogate's UCI Road Championships circuit to be put to the test

It has been announced today that while Harrogate may not being playing host to the returning Tour de Yorkshire, some of the world's greatest riders will be testing a circuit outlined for the 2019 UCI Road World Championships.

The eight host locations for 2019 Tour de Yorkshire were unveiled by organisers Welcome to Yorkshire and the Amaury Sport Organisation (A.S.O) at a press conference in Leeds, and will include Barnsley, Bedale, Bridlington, Doncaster, Halifax, Leeds, Scarborough and Selby.

The start and finish locations for the tour were announced today

The Tour de Yorkshire will take place between May, 2 - 5, 2019, and has this year been upgraded to Hors catégorie (HC) status by the cycling’s world governing body the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) – the highest category possible for a multi-day race outside of the UCI WorldTour.

Sir Gary Verity Welcome to Yorkshire Chief Executive said: "“It’s always exciting to unveil the host towns for the Tour de Yorkshire and this year is no exception. We’re thrilled that Bedale will be making its debut as the town gave the riders an amazing reception when they passed through earlier this year, and I’m sure Redcar will also excel in 2020. The other locations have already proven themselves as more than worthy recipients and we cannot wait to return.

“The full route will be announced on Friday 7 December but we felt it was important to confirm the inclusion of the Harrogate circuit as the sport’s best riders are already planning their trips to the 2019 UCI Road World Championships and the Tour de Yorkshire will be the only chance they get to sample that circuit under race conditions before then.”

Next year’s Tour will once again see the return of the Tour de Yorkshire Ride sportive and give the chance for Tour Makers to volunteer on the race route and help welcome the millions of spectators.

Christian Prudhomme, Director of the Tour de France at the A.S.O, said: “The Tour de Yorkshire is a true success story and in just four years it has grown to become one of the best attended and most dramatic races on the cycling calendar.

“We are delighted to be working in partnership with such a great team at Welcome to Yorkshire and I know our eight start and finish locations will put on a real show in 2019.”

Many of the host towns announced are also home to Yorkshire Bank Bike Libraries, a direct legacy of the Tour de France and Tour de Yorkshire, which aim to offer every child in Yorkshire access to a bike. So far 54 libraries have opened across the county and over 6,000 bikes have been donated.