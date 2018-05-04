Tour de Yorkshire: Everything you need to know ahead of stage two

Have your say

After the excitement and thrills that stage one brought us yesterday, we are all eagerly looking forward to stage two of the Tour de Yorkshire.

Stage two begins in the South Yorkshire town of Barnsley and finishes in the beautiful North Yorkshire town of Ilkley.

Where does stage two start?

Stage two gets underway in the historic town of Barnsley in South Yorkshire

When does it start?

The women's race gets us underway today with a start time of around 9am.

The men's race will push off at around 2.20pm in Barnsley - but all timings are approximate.

Where does it pass through?

Barnsley, Wentworth, Wath, Mexborough, Pontefract, Otley and Ilkley feature on the stage two map, as well as many other towns and villages along the way. For the full list of timings, click here.

What distance will the bikers ride

The men will travel a total distance of 149km today, while the women will cycle 128km.

How long will it take?

The average time a rider in the men's race takes to travel this distance is three hours and 40 minutes, while the women's leg take son average three hours and 30 minutes.

What roads are closed?

Is it on TV?

If you can't make it to the race, then ITV 4 have you covered.

08.55-12.45, Women’s stage two LIVE, ITV4

14.15-18.30, Men’s stage two LIVE, ITV4

20.30-21.30, Stage two highlights, Eurosport 2

21.00-22.00, Stage two highlights, ITV4

Where does it finish?

The riders will arrive in the picturesque North Yorkshire town of Ilkley where the finish line will be located.

Today's weather

Luckily, the weather looks like being fairly sound for the second day of the Tour. Highs of 16C are being predicted in Ilkley by the Met Office with no rain in sight, although it may slightly cloudy or overcast.

