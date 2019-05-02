Tour de Yorkshire: Road closures, routes, where to watch, when is it on ITV4

Have your say

The Tour de Yorkshire 2019 is returning for its fifth edition, taking place between Thursday 2 to Sunday 5 May.

This is everything you need to know about the route, road closures and how to watch the race unfold on TV.

The Tour de Yorkshire 2019 route

The men's race will cover a distance of 617.5km (384 miles) over four stages, while the women's race covers 264km (164 miles) over two stages.

The men's race concludes in Leeds on 5 May with a sprint finish along The Headrow.

Stage 1 - Doncaster to Selby

Stage 1 of the men's race kicks off in Doncaster on Thursday 2 May and ends in Selby.

Stage 2 - Barnsley to Bedale

Stage 2 of the tour begins in Barnsley where the women's race kicks off at 9.05am, followed by the men at 2.45pm, to cover a distance of 132km (82 miles).

The route will continue north through Ripon (11.54am / 5.13pm), before heading into Bedale for a sprint finish (12.33pm / 5.47pm).

Stage 3 - Bridlington to Scarborough

Stage 3 begins along the Yorkshire coast at Bridlington (women at 9.05am / men at 2.45pm), for a distance of 132km (82 miles).

Beautiful coastal views will be enjoyed along the approach to Sandsend (11.11am / 4.18pm), ahead of the climb up Côte de Lythe Bank (11.14am / 4.21pm).

The riders then head inland up the Côtes de Grosmont (11.45am / 4.47pm) and Ugglebarnby (11.56am / 4.56pm), onto a descent into Scarbrough (12.34pm / 5.28pm) along the South Bay, around the castle walls and finally to the finish along the North Bay.

This marks the end of the women's race, with the winner crowned in Scarborough after two tough stages.

Stage 4 - Halifax to Leeds

The fourth and final stage of the men's race encompasses a distance of 175km (108.7 miles) and includes more inclines than any of the previous three days.

This stage includes a descent into Middleham (2.53pm), with the peloton continuing on to Masham (3.15pm) ahead of the Côte de Greenhow Hill (3.55pm) and the final categorised climb at Otley Chevin (4.34pm).

The race then heads towards Leeds, taking in one last intermediate sprint in Tinshill (4.46pm), before reaching the city centre for the stage finish along The Headrow (5.03pm).

How to watch the race on TV or stream it live

If you’re watching from home, here’s how to catch the race on TV, stream it live or catch up on highlights.

ITV4 Tour de Yorkshire schedule

Fans of the annual race can tune in to the action live on ITV4 in the UK.

This is the TV schedule for both the men and women’s race, including highlights of each day which will be broadcast every evening.

Men’s Race TV schedule

Thursday 2nd May (Stage 1) – ITV4

Men’s Race: 1:00pm – 6:00pm

Highlights: 8:00pm – 9:00pm

Friday 3rd May (Stage 2) – ITV4

Men’s Race: 2:30pm – 6:15pm

Highlights: 8:00pm – 9:00pm

Saturday 4th May (Stage 3) – ITV4

Men’s Race: 2:30pm – 6:15pm

Highlights: 8:00pm – 9:00pm

Sunday 5th May (Stage 4) – ITV4

Men’s Race: 12:30pm – 5:30pm

Highlights: 10:00pm – 11:00pm

Women’s Race TV schedule

Friday 3rd May (Stage 1) – ITV4

Women’s Race: 9:00am – 1:00pm

Saturday 4th May (Stage 2) – ITV4

Women’s Race: 9:00am – 1:15pm

How can I stream the race?

Live coverage of both the Men’s and Women’s races will be available via the online ITV Hub streaming service.

Road closures

All roads along the routes will have a rolling road block of around 30 minutes as the cyclists pass through.

There will be road closures along all stages of the race, including closures in West, East, North and South Yorkshire.

Click here for the full list of Tour de Yorkshire road closures.