Tour de Yorkshire: Timings and road closures as stage two enters Leeds

As the Tour de Yorkshire flies into its second day, we take a look at all the road closures in Leeds on Friday.

Stage two leaves the South Yorkshire town of Barnsley and ends in the North Yorkshire beauty haven of Ilkley.

Tour de Yorkshire

It also makes its first appearance in Leeds.

A rolling road block is set to be in place for around 30/45 minutes during the timings below, to allow the full group of riders through.

The Tour passes through Leeds on Friday, May 4 taking in areas such as Otley and passing Harewood House, before the rip roaring conclusion on The Headrow in the city centre – on exactly the same spot as where the Tour de France started in 2014, on Sunday.

The full list of timings which will allow you to see the times of rolling road blocks, can be found by clicking here.

However, these timings are approximate and subject to change, so should only be used as a guide.

These roads will only be closed for as long as required to allow each race to pass. The closure will be put in place by the police who are escorting the race. The race caravan will travel on open roads and the police will hold traffic at stopping points along the route as determined by the event organisers.

Closures for the caravan will be approximately 10 minutes duration. All of the below roads will have a rolling road block between 10.15am and 6.30pm and will be closed for as long as required:

A656 Barnsdale Road, Leeds/Wakefield Boundary to Longdike Lane

B6137 Longdike Lane

B6137 High Street

B6137 Leeds Road

A63 Selby Road, Leeds Road to Lidgett Lane

B6137 Lidgett Lane

B6137 Main Street

Town End, Aberford Road to Barwick Road

Barwick Road

Long Lane

Leeds Road

Main Street

Station Road

Scholes Lane

A64 York Road, Scholes Lane to Thorner Lane

Thorner Lane Lower

Sandhills Main Street

Church View

Milner Lane

Holme Farm Lane, Milner Lane to Mill Lane

Mill Lane, Holme Farm Road to Rigton Green

Rigton Green, Mill Lane to Rigton Bank

Rigton Bank

Keswick Lane

Wike Lane, Keswick Lane to Main Street

Main Street

Lumby Lane

A659 Harewood Avenue

A659 The Avenue

A61 Harrogate Road, The Avenue to the North Yorks boundary at Harewood Bridge

Note: The race route passes into North Yorkshire along Harrogate Road, Weeton Lane, Main Street, Wescoe Hill Lane, Castley Lane and A658 Harrogate Road returning into the Leeds City Council area over Pool Bridge. This section of the route is included in the Traffic Regulation Order promoted for the event by North Yorkshire County Council.

A658 Main Street, Pool A658 Pool Bank

New Road, Main Street to Old Pool Bank

Old Pool Bank FIXED CLOSURE

A660 Leeds Road, Old Pool Bank to Leeds Road

Leeds Road, A660 Leeds Road to Gay Lane

Gay Lane

Bondgate Kirkgate

Manor Square

Clapgate

Bridge Street

Billam’s Hill

Weston Lane

Additional closures to effect race and crowd safety

These roads will be closed to traffic, except for essential access, for the period stated below.

Old Pool Bank, Pool Pool Bank New Road to Leeds Road 6am to 6.30pm

Woodacre Lane, Bardsey 9.30am to 3pm

People are prohibited from stopping or towing between midnight and 6.30pm on the following roads:

A656 Barnsdale Road, Leeds/Wakefield Boundary to Longdike Lane

B6137 Longdike Lane

B6137 High Street

B6137 Leeds Road

A63 Selby Road, Leeds Road to Lidgett Lane

B6137 Lidgett Lane

B6137 Main Street Town End, Aberford Road to Barwick Road Barwick Road

Long Lane

Leeds Road

Main Street

Station Road

Scholes Lane

A64 York Road, Scholes Lane to Thorner Lane

Thorner Lane

Lower Sandhills

Main Street

Church View

Milner Lane

Holme Farm Lane, Milner Lane to Mill Lane

Mill Lane, Holme Farm Road to Rigton Green

Rigton Green, Mill Lane to Rigton Bank

Rigton Bank

Keswick Lane

Wike Lane, Keswick Lane to Main Street

Main Street

Lumby Lane

A659 Harewood Avenue

A659 The Avenue

A61 Harrogate Road, The Avenue to the North Yorkshire boundary at Harewood Bridge

A658 Main Street, Pool

A658 Pool Bank New Road, Main Street to Old Pool Bank

Old Pool Bank, Pool Bank New Road to Leeds Road

A660 Leeds Road, Old Pool Bank to Leeds Road

Leeds Road, A660 Leeds Road to Gay Lane

Gay Lane

Bondgate

Kirkgate Manor Square

Clapgate

Bridge Street

Billam’s Hill

Weston Lan

