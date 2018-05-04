Tour de Yorkshire: Timings and road closures as stage two enters Leeds

As the Tour de Yorkshire flies into its second day, we take a look at all the road closures in Leeds on Friday.
Stage two leaves the South Yorkshire town of Barnsley and ends in the North Yorkshire beauty haven of Ilkley.
It also makes its first appearance in Leeds.
A rolling road block is set to be in place for around 30/45 minutes during the timings below, to allow the full group of riders through.
The Tour passes through Leeds on Friday, May 4 taking in areas such as Otley and passing Harewood House, before the rip roaring conclusion on The Headrow in the city centre – on exactly the same spot as where the Tour de France started in 2014, on Sunday.
The full list of timings which will allow you to see the times of rolling road blocks, can be found by clicking here.
However, these timings are approximate and subject to change, so should only be used as a guide.
These roads will only be closed for as long as required to allow each race to pass. The closure will be put in place by the police who are escorting the race. The race caravan will travel on open roads and the police will hold traffic at stopping points along the route as determined by the event organisers.
Closures for the caravan will be approximately 10 minutes duration. All of the below roads will have a rolling road block between 10.15am and 6.30pm and will be closed for as long as required:
A656 Barnsdale Road, Leeds/Wakefield Boundary to Longdike Lane
B6137 Longdike Lane
B6137 High Street
B6137 Leeds Road
A63 Selby Road, Leeds Road to Lidgett Lane
B6137 Lidgett Lane
B6137 Main Street
Town End, Aberford Road to Barwick Road
Barwick Road
Long Lane
Leeds Road
Main Street
Station Road
Scholes Lane
A64 York Road, Scholes Lane to Thorner Lane
Thorner Lane Lower
Sandhills Main Street
Church View
Milner Lane
Holme Farm Lane, Milner Lane to Mill Lane
Mill Lane, Holme Farm Road to Rigton Green
Rigton Green, Mill Lane to Rigton Bank
Rigton Bank
Keswick Lane
Wike Lane, Keswick Lane to Main Street
Main Street
Lumby Lane
A659 Harewood Avenue
A659 The Avenue
A61 Harrogate Road, The Avenue to the North Yorks boundary at Harewood Bridge
Note: The race route passes into North Yorkshire along Harrogate Road, Weeton Lane, Main Street, Wescoe Hill Lane, Castley Lane and A658 Harrogate Road returning into the Leeds City Council area over Pool Bridge. This section of the route is included in the Traffic Regulation Order promoted for the event by North Yorkshire County Council.
A658 Main Street, Pool A658 Pool Bank
New Road, Main Street to Old Pool Bank
Old Pool Bank FIXED CLOSURE
A660 Leeds Road, Old Pool Bank to Leeds Road
Leeds Road, A660 Leeds Road to Gay Lane
Gay Lane
Bondgate Kirkgate
Manor Square
Clapgate
Bridge Street
Billam’s Hill
Weston Lane
Additional closures to effect race and crowd safety
These roads will be closed to traffic, except for essential access, for the period stated below.
Old Pool Bank, Pool Pool Bank New Road to Leeds Road 6am to 6.30pm
Woodacre Lane, Bardsey 9.30am to 3pm
People are prohibited from stopping or towing between midnight and 6.30pm on the following roads:
A656 Barnsdale Road, Leeds/Wakefield Boundary to Longdike Lane
B6137 Longdike Lane
B6137 High Street
B6137 Leeds Road
A63 Selby Road, Leeds Road to Lidgett Lane
B6137 Lidgett Lane
B6137 Main Street Town End, Aberford Road to Barwick Road Barwick Road
Long Lane
Leeds Road
Main Street
Station Road
Scholes Lane
A64 York Road, Scholes Lane to Thorner Lane
Thorner Lane
Lower Sandhills
Main Street
Church View
Milner Lane
Holme Farm Lane, Milner Lane to Mill Lane
Mill Lane, Holme Farm Road to Rigton Green
Rigton Green, Mill Lane to Rigton Bank
Rigton Bank
Keswick Lane
Wike Lane, Keswick Lane to Main Street
Main Street
Lumby Lane
A659 Harewood Avenue
A659 The Avenue
A61 Harrogate Road, The Avenue to the North Yorkshire boundary at Harewood Bridge
A658 Main Street, Pool
A658 Pool Bank New Road, Main Street to Old Pool Bank
Old Pool Bank, Pool Bank New Road to Leeds Road
A660 Leeds Road, Old Pool Bank to Leeds Road
Leeds Road, A660 Leeds Road to Gay Lane
Gay Lane
Bondgate
Kirkgate Manor Square
Clapgate
Bridge Street
Billam’s Hill
Weston Lan
For a full list of Yorkshire road closures over the coming four days, click here.