Tournament vital for Killinghall JFC spared cancellation

A tournament vital for a Harrogate junior football club has been saved from cancellation.

The Killinghall Nomads JFC’s annual football tournament will go ahead this weekend, with around 450 players from 92 teams across the region expected at Killinghall Moor Community Park.

Concerns were raised by the club earlier this week over the condition of pitches in the lower end of the park, which is leased from and maintained by Harrogate Borough Council.

Initally too wet to cut, the grass was then left in mounds on the pitch, say the club, who feared they would not be able to bring it up to standard in time.

However they said after the Advertiser contacted HBC workers have since returned.

Manager of several younger teams at Killinghall Nomads JFC, Jamie Harrison said: “This is a massive weight off our shoulders, I know I am going to be up there now until we are ready.

“The tournament is something we really rely on and how we keep our subs low.

“The club has been able to raise around £6,000 previously through the event.

He added: “We would like to thank the council for the work on the pitches, we do however feel there was some undue stress with work being done somewhat at the last moment.

“It really is a massive relief though, and I can only thank the Advertiser for raising the question with the council.”

Harrogate Borough Council say the work had been carried in this way due to the wet conditions.

A spokesperson said:“We’re glad the tournament is going ahead as planned and wish the teams taking part good luck.

“It was always our intention to cut the grass, but in the last few weeks the weather has caused disruption.

“If we cut grass when it – and the ground beneath – is wet, we risk causing damage which is why it is always best to wait for a drier spell.”