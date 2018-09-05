Tours of former Leeds Yorkshire Penny Bank’s hidden vaults on offer: Heritage Open Days invite

Have your say

TOURS of hidden vaults under the former Yorkshire Penny Bank building in Leeds are on offer during this year’s Heritage Open Days.

Aspire Leeds Ltd will be opening up the Yorkshire Bank Chambers building – now and events venue – on Infirmary Street in Leeds city centre.

Visitors will discover hidden vaults beneath the grand floors, see where people once paid in their pennies in the grand banking hall and discover how the space is used today.

Tours will be on offer from 9.30am to 5pm on Friday September 14 and from 9.30am to 4.30pm on Saturday September 15.

To book, call 01132 368 368 or email events@aspire-leeds.co.uk

Heritage Open Days is England’s largest free annual festival of history and culture.

Go to www.heritageopendays.org.uk.