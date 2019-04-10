Towngate secures 20-year lease on TL1 unit in Leeds with London City Bond

Commercial and industrial lettings specialist Towngate has secured a 20-year lease with leading wine and spirits warehousing company London City Bond (LCB).

LCB has expanded with an additional site – the newly constructed 55,000 sq ft TL1 unit, which forms part of the phase one development at Towngate Link.

The business manages the storage of seven million cases of wine and spirits, in two million sq ft of units and operate a delivery fleet of up to 300 vehicles.

Robert Smith, managing director of Brighouse-based Towngate, said: “This is a fantastic letting for Towngate, and we’re really excited to have LCB as part of our client portfolio. The company needed a larger space to expand into, and TL1 fits the bill perfectly as it’s located on Leeds’ most established industrial site, with close proximity to the M1 motorway network.”