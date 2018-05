Have your say

Toys worth almost £300 were stolen from a shop by a group of people who left without paying.

Police said an X-Glider and a Luvabella Doll were taken from Smyths Toys at the Clifton Moor Centre in York.

The theft happened at 1.45pm on April 4 and the items were worth around £280 in total.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Five people were filmed on in-store CCTV and they left without paying for the toys."