TRAFFIC: Accident on A650 causing problems for Leeds commuters

There is slow moving traffic on the A650 eastbound at Wakefield Road after an accident on Thursday morning.

Police are currently at the scene of the accident around the B6135 Wakefield Road.

There is also a road blocked and slow traffic due to burst water main on the A643 Moorbottom both ways between Wellands Lane and School Street.

Yorkshire Water are in attendance to the scene with traffic affected between Hartshead Moorside and Cleckheaton.

In Leeds there is heavy traffic due to traffic signal failure on Stainbeck Road both ways at Stainbeck Lane.

Meanwhile, there is still heavy traffic due to earlier stalled car on M1 Northbound between J40 for the A638 Wakefield Road and J41 for the A650.

Lane one (of four) was closed. The car has been moved to the lay by in the area and recovery is on scene.

All lanes have been re-opened.