Traffic alert after lorry flips over on road near M180 motorway

Drivers have been warned to avoid a road on the outskirts of Yorkshire after a lorry flipped sideways.

A lorry rolled over on the A18 towards the M180 junction 4. The roundabout is closed going towards junction 4, and Humberside Police are expecting to be on the scene for up to 2 hours.

The scene on the A18. Photo: Humberside Police

-> Four months of snow could hit Yorkshire in coldest winter in 10 years

The incident happened at about 10.30am but the road has not yet cleared as of 12.45pm.

It is not yet known what caused the lorry to roll over. However, police have in the past few days issued warnings about strong winds.

On Friday, several bridges in the area were closed to high-sided vehicles due to the winds.

A police spokesman said: "As the strong winds and rain continue in our region. Please drive to the conditions, SLOW DOWN and allow extra time for your morning commute. Both the #OuseBridge and #HumberBridge remain closed to high-sided and vulnerable vehicles"

A spokesman for Humberside Police said: "We are currently dealing with a lorry rollover on the A18 junction towards the M180 junction 4.

"The roundabout is closed going towards junction 4. Diversion through Brigg to junction 5. Recovery will be approx 2 hours to complete and clean up."

-> West Yorkshire Police seize illegal taxi which was called to pick up crash victim