Traffic at standstill on the A1 in the South and West Yorkshire

Traffic is at a standstill on a major route in Yorkshire following an accident this morning.

The AA said both the north and southbound routes of the A1 were affected after an incident near Wentbridge.

A northbound lane of the road has been closed and traffic has been moving at around 5mph, with queuing cars backed up towards Doncaster.

Traffic has also been queuing on the southbound route as drivers slow down to look at the accident scene, with severe congestion at the junction with the M62 motorway.