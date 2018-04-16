TRAFFIC: Collision on M62 near Leeds grinds traffic to a halt

Have your say

A two car collision has caused major delays on the M62 near Leeds this morning.

One lane was closed and traffic was queuing before all lanes were re-opened just before 9am at junction 31 of the westbound carriageway.

Highways England are warning that delays are still likely in the area.

Meanwhile, a stalled vehicle on the slip road for junction two of the M621 caused delays earlier int he morning.