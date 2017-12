Motorists are being warned of two separate incidents on a stretch of the M62 motorway for today's Monday morning rush hour.

Police and the fire brigade are currently en route to reports of a tanker on fire at junction 26 on the M62 East while there are also reports of a four vehicle collision just off junction 24 on the M62 East bound.

The third lane is blocked say police who are also advising drivers to be aware and drive safe.