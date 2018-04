Have your say

A stalled crane is causing traffic congestion on the M62 in Leeds.

Lane one of four is currently out of use on the eastbound carriageway between junction 26 for Whitehall Road and junction 27 for Geldard Road.

Slow traffic is currently being reported in the area.

