Traffic still at STANDSTILL on M1 after air ambulance lands due to incident

Motorists have been advised to avoid the M1 in either direction as traffic is still backing up for several miles, hours after an incident took place.

Both carriageways of the M1 has been closed after a HGV overturned.



The air ambulance has been sent to the scene of the closure, between junctions 46 for Colton and Garforth and 45 for Cross Green.

But traffic has backed up right across the M1 and onto surrounding country roads and adjoining carriageways including the A1M.

A passenger sent in this photo of the traffic nightmare on the M1 currently.

Debris from the lorry collided with vehicles travelling in the opposite direction The southbound carriageway has been blocked by the accident and the northbound lanes have also been shut to allow the helicopter to land, and to allow debris to be cleared.

Traffic is being diverted and if travelling southbound you should continue travelling south down the A1(M) until you reach J42. At this point join the M62 heading westbound, continue along the M62 to re-join the M1 at Lofthouse Interchange.



Northbound traffic should exit at J44 and head east along the A639 to the A642 Oulton Junction. Join the A642 and head south to join the M62 J30, travel east to J33 and take the link road for the A1(M) northbound. Travel north to J42 and exit to join the A63 west. Continue for 6 miles to re-join the M1 at J46.



