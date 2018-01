Have your say

Traffic has been halted on the M62 in West Yorkshire after an accident involving multiple vehicles.

The incident happened at about 11.40am this morning (Saturday) on the M62 Eastbound between Junction 25 and 26.

Delays are expected on the carriageway while emergency services deal with the incident.

Traffic is currently 'unable to pass the scene' according to the Highways Agency.

Keep following for updates.