Traffic warning as multi-vehicle crash creates delays on West Yorkshire motorway

Diversions are causing delays on a West Yorkshire motorway after a multi-vehicle collision.

Motorists - especially Leeds United fans travelling after the game - are being warned of delays on the M62 Westbound. in West Yorkshire

Highways Agency said: "M62 westbound at J24 Ainley Top (nr #Huddersfield). A multi-vehicle collision is blocking the road within the junction and traffic is being diverted via the slip-roads. Slow traffic approaching the scene. Please allow extra time."

Slip roads around the motorway junction are also being affected by the extra traffic.

