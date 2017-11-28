Tragedy struck West Yorkshire school shuts today following pupil’s death

A West Yorkshire school is closed today as a mark of respect following the death of one of its young pupils.

Birkby Junior School pupil Aiman Abdullah died after suffering a medical episode while she was visiting North Huddersfield Trust School on Woodhouse Hall Road before lunchtime yesterday.

The seven-year-old was taken by ambulance to hospital, where she died a short time later.

As a result of the tragedy, Birkby Junior School on Mead Street, Fartown, Huddersfield, is closed today.

In a letter to parents, head teacher Susan Davis wrote: “It is with tremendous sadness that I must inform you that one of our Year 3 pupils, Aiman Abdullah, has passed away.

“Aiman was taken suddenly and seriously ill during an off-site visit this morning (Monday). She was treated at the scene and transferred to hospital, where she died shortly afterwards. We are all, of course, shocked and incredibly saddened by this tragic news.

“The welfare of pupils is our highest priority and we know that many of the children are very upset. We will continue to provide support to anyone who needs it and all the children will be able to talk to a trained adult if they wish to do so. If you have any questions, please contact the school office.”

She added: “Our thoughts are with Aiman’s family at this time of tragic loss and I am certain you will join me in offering deepest condolences. Aiman will be greatly missed by the whole community.”

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Police were called to a concern for safety at North Huddersfield Trust School on Woodhouse Hall Road.

“A seven-year-old girl suffered a medical episode and was taken to hospital via ambulance. She sadly died a short time later.

“Police are not treating this incident as suspicious.”