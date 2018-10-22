Tragic death of young Yorkshire dad of two leads to family's call for male mental health awareness

A family is campaigning for better awareness of mental health conditions after the sudden death of a young father.

Steven Denison, 24, died earlier this month following a battle with depression and anxiety.

He was unable to work at the time of his death due to his mental health issues, and his relationship with his partner had broken down.

Steven was father to son James, six, and daughter Amelia, two.

His sister Nina, 28, described popular Steven as 'the life and soul of the party'.

Around £1,200 has been donated towards his funeral costs by well-wishers.

Nina said: "It has completely shocked everyone that Steven felt like he couldn't go on and sadly ended his own life on October 8. It has broken us as a family and I know it has his friends and anyone who knew him too.

"He was the life and soul of any party, he was a great son, dad, brother, uncle and friend and was loved to pieces by many but sadly his battle with his mental illness took over.

"He was all for his friends, family and kids and would do anything to make them smile.

"He loved to spend his weekends with his two children or if not out having a laugh with his friends. He was loved very much by everyone that knew him.

"He had his ups and downs due to his relationship breakdown but in the past few months he seemed to be getting there, smiling and laughing with no outward sign or how he was feeling and what he was thinking.

"We are all distraught by what has happened so I'm trying to raise as much awareness as possible for men's mental health."

Steven's family has set up a fundraising page to collect donations for his funeral.

To donate click here.

Steven's death comes in the same month as police dog handler and Hunslet Warriors junior rugby coach PC Mick Atkinson, who had recently become a father, was found dead at a house in Oulton. His family and friends have also been raising awareness of mental health issues on social media.

