Train evacuated at Dewsbury after reports of 'smoke in carriage'

Train passengers were asked to evacuate a train in Dewsbury this morning after reports of smoke in one of its carriages.

The train, a 10.19 service from Manchester Airport to Newcastle, was evacuated at 11.22.

A spokesperson for TransPennine Express confirmed that the train had been evacuated so that staff could carry out a safety inspection.

It is not that the incident was suspicious and the train has been taken to a depot at York for a more thorough inspection.

They were unable to offer further details.