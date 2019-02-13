Train services between Dewsbury and Huddersfield brought to a standstill by trespassers on the line

There has been disruption on West Yorkshire's railway network this evening due to trespassers on the line.

Northern said the issues on services between Dewsbury and Huddersfield have been resolved and cleared but passengers are reporting a backlog and delays.

The train operator had earlier said the first affected service was the 14.24 Southport to Leeds train and that no trains were able to operate on the line due to the trespassers and there was no indication as to when normal service would be resumed.

However, a spokesperson for Northern said in the last few moments: "Disruption caused by trespassers on the railway between #Dewsbury and #Huddersfield has now ended. Services are no longer affected by this problem."