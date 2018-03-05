Train services from Hull to London badly hit by snow and ice damage

Have your say

Passengers wanting to travel on Hull Trains today face disruption - after another train was taken out of the fleet for repairs.

The rail operator is running a limited shuttle service between Hull and Doncaster today.

No Hull Trains services are operating between Doncaster / Retford / Grantham and London Kings Cross in either direction.

The rail operator said during the rent bad weather, the train had "suffered from ingress of ice and snow into the electrics."

It said: "Our engineering team have worked through the night to effect repairs to one of our trains with the aim of releasing it for service this morning, but unfortunately, we ran into further difficulties."

A spokeswoman said they hoped services would be back to normal tomorrow.

It comes after frequent cancellations to services in recent weeks after another of its trains - they have a fleet of four - suffered engine damage in December.

*Hull Trains tickets can be used to travel on Northern to Sheffield, and then onto London St Pancras using East Midlands Trains.

However people cannot use Virgin Trains East Coast "owing to a reduced timetable in operation."